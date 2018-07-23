Police summon Saraki over Offa robbery

Senate president Bukola Saraki has again been summoned by the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, over the killing of over 40 persons during an armed robbery attack in Kwara state.

According to Police the robbery suspects after their arrest, confessed to being sponsored by the Senate president.

The attack which police has described as the most deadly armed robbery in the country’s history, was carried out in four banks in Offa.

Last June, the Senate president was summoned by the police but was later asked to submit his response to the allegations in writing. Saraki, responded in writing as requested, while maintaining his innocence.

In his letter, Saraki said he would not comment on the statement of the suspects because he has no knowledge of what they wrote.

Police headquarters, in a statement on Monday made public, a June 23, 2018 letter, which the IGP wrote to Saraki, have summoned him(Saraki) to the Intelligence Response Team in Guzape neighbourhood, Abuja.

The police have asked the Senate president to make himself available by 8am on July 24th and would also have the chance to read the statements of the suspects.