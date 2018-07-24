Police to Arrest People Partaking in Drake’s #InMyFeelings Challenge

Last week, Will Smith posted the video of himself scaling the Budapest bridge just to partake in the viral #InMyFeelings challenge invented by comedian Shiggy, which based on Drake’s latest hit In My Feelings. That video stirred major reactions with folks, and even Drake himself, agreeing that the legendary actor-rapper is the winner of the challenge.

No one has been able to beat that record, but folks keep trying; they continue to pull stunts, dangerous stunts like leaping out of moving cars, just so their videos would go viral like Will Smith and Shiggy.

And it is why the Police in Spain have warned drivers against performing the viral dance challenge, saying they could face criminal charges.

“..Doing a challenge such as #InMyFeelingsChallenge could end in criminal charges [if it violates traffic rules],” said the statement by the regional police force in Spain’s northeastern region of Catalonia, the Mossos d’Esquadra.

Adding, “Road safety is not a game!”

However, the local police in Boadilla del Monte, a wealthy suburb west of Madrid, have urged drivers who want to take up the challenge and “demonstrate their dance challenges” to “do it with the car parked”.

