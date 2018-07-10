Policemen chase, force student to jump off bridge in Lagos

Oluwadara Adedayo, a 24-year-old 200-level Material Science Engineering student at the Kwara State University, is lying critically ill in the hospital after sustaining serious injuries while running away from armed policemen attached to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Lagos State Police Command.

Adedayo who spoke to Punch, said he was in Lagos undergoing his Industrial training when he was accosted by some policeman at Cele bus stop as he was heading towards the Yaba area of the state last Monday.

They searched his phone and also his modem and found nothing incriminating. Instead of letting him go, they ordered him into their vehicle. He resisted and ran away from them. While they were pursuing him, he jumped off a bridge and sustained serious injuries.

“They ordered me to enter the bus they brought and I refused. I demanded to know what I did to warrant me entering their bus but they did not say anything, only for them to bundle me inside the bus. I saw an opportunity to escape from the bus and I did. I jumped out of the bus because of my past experience with policemen.

A few months ago, some policemen accosted me at Durba (Lagos) and accused me of being an Internet fraudster without any evidence against me. They took me to First Avenue, FESTAC Town, and collected the only N2,000 on me before I was released. I suffered before I got home that day.”

“When I stopped. The policeman quickly parked his motorcycle and pointed his gun at me, threatening to shoot me. Out of fear, I jumped off the bridge.” he said

Accordng to him, the police officers took to their heels when they discovered he was unconcious. Passersby rushed him to the General hospital, Isolo for treatment.

“I was then rushed to the General Hospital, Isolo, from where I was transferred to the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Igbobi. I have not reported the incident in any police station because have just been discharged from the hospital,” he said

