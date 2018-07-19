Political thugs raze down newly built classrooms by Dino Melaye

Kogi state lawmaker, Dino Melaye said the newly built classrooms were set ablaze by some hoodlums.

According to the lawmaker, the hoodlums are suspected to be political thugs.

Apart from the classrooms, four constituency projects built in Lokoja by the Senator were also vandalized less than 24 hours to their inauguration.

On Tuesday night, a block of classroom at the Government Girls Secondary School Sarkin Noma in Lokoja built by Melaye was razed down.

A block of classroom at UBE School in Lokongoma Phase 1 area of Lokoja, the state capital was also vandalized. Windows, ceilings, white board, ceiling fans and electrical fittings in the classroom block were vandalised.

A classroom block at Adankolo Secondary School, Lokoja wasn’t also spared.

Sadly, these vandalized schools which were already writing their third term examinations have been closed as a result of the incidence.

