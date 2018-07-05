Entertainment, Gossip, News

“Politicians are behind the killings in Plateau state, I have evidence” – House of Reps member, Ahmed Maje says (video)

A Member of the House of Representatives from Wase constituency, Honorable Ahmed Maje, says he knows he is putting his life in danger after he stated that he has evidence to prove that politicians are behind many of the killings in Nigeria.

While speaking on the floor of the house, the lawmaker who represents Wase constituency in Plateau state, said he has documents to prove that a certain politician recently imported container loads of arms and ammunition into the country and was not prevented by any of the agents at the borders, either land or sea.

