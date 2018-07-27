Metro News, Trending

POLLYWOOD: The new name for the political drama in Nigeria – Nigerians react to Melaye’s release

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to news that Senator Dino Melaye was reportedly kidnapped and now released.

The senator took to Twitter this morning that he has been released after spending 11 hours in the wilderness.

After news broke yesterday that he Kogi lawmaker was abducted on his way to court, mixed reactions trailed the news. Many people were of the opinion that the lawmaker staged his own kidnap.

Well, now that he says he has been released, many have also said he was never kidnapped in the first place.

See reactions

I was in the wilderness for 11 hours – Dino Melaye

