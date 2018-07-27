POLLYWOOD: The new name for the political drama in Nigeria – Nigerians react to Melaye’s release

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to news that Senator Dino Melaye was reportedly kidnapped and now released.

The senator took to Twitter this morning that he has been released after spending 11 hours in the wilderness.

After news broke yesterday that he Kogi lawmaker was abducted on his way to court, mixed reactions trailed the news. Many people were of the opinion that the lawmaker staged his own kidnap.

Well, now that he says he has been released, many have also said he was never kidnapped in the first place.

I thank God once again for escaping another dangerous attack. I also thank Nigerians for their prayers and show of Love. Spent 11 hours in the wilderness traumatized but God preserved me. God is the best and in whom ONLY I trust. They will continue to try. WE SHALL OVERCOME!!! — Senator Dino Melaye (@dino_melaye) July 27, 2018

See reactions

Is there a wilderness in Nigeria or were you flown to Israel? If you don't keep kwayet 😒 — Obaro (@soc_obaro) July 27, 2018

Dino Melaye was 'kidnapped' and his brother called Ben Bruce instead of Police. Poorly scripted Political Movie… Call it Pollywood. — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) July 27, 2018

Drama king, Dino Melaye has announced his return on twitter barely 24 hours after claims he was abducted surfaced online. Will he be 'abducted' again on the next date he is expected to appear in court? We wait as the drama continue to unfold. — Abubakar Sidiq Usman (@MrAbuSidiq) July 27, 2018

What if @dino_melaye have been sponsoring all the attacks on his constituency projects and masterminded his kidnap to evade appearance, all in the name of garnering public sympathy from some Nigerians? — Ayilara Adekunle (@KarkundiLar) July 27, 2018

Dino Melaye's escape from his kidnappers should be the fasted so far in the history of kidnappings in Nigeria VIP abductee 👏👏 — Tunde Eneji (@iameneji) July 27, 2018

From Police blocking Saraki.

APC senators & HOR decamping to PDP.

Kwankwaso drinking kunu with Buhari at night & broke his heart in the morning.

Dino Melaye kidnapping & releasing himself.

Shehu Sanni acting like double agent.

Ortom to PDP.

Nollywood will be jealous of Pollywood — AJALA (@UNCLE_AJALA) July 27, 2018

Baba we hail..

Jail breaker

Michael Scofield

Baba we greet pic.twitter.com/XitJuZnTrN — Lexy (@sagerasaq) July 27, 2018