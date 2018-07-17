Entertainment

Popular Musician, Koffi Olomide Barred From Entering Zambia

The government of Zambia has barred popular rhumba musician Koffi Olomide from entering the country because of the many criminal allegations levelled against him in the southern African country, and France, BBC reports.

The Congolese Soukus singer and dancer, with real name as Antoine Christophe Agbepa Mumba, was accused assaulting a photojournalist in Zambia during a previous tour.

He has also been accused of sexually assaulting his dancers, kidnapping them and employing them without valid permits in France.

With all but set for his now called-off visit, Olomide – who lives in the Democratic Republic of Congo – had described Zambia as his “second home” and said he would like to perform in the country before “I die.”

The 62-year-old singer also issued an apology, which was aired on Zambian radio, but he didn’t really address the allegations against him.

He only said that he loves Zambian women.

It was gathered that Olomide was supposed to hold two shows in Zambia this month but the government had warned he will be arrested the moment he steps foot in the country.

On Saturday, the French embassy in Zambia also called for the arrest of Olomide.

France’s ambassador to Zambia, Sylvain Berger, threatened to involve Interpol to arrest Olomide, whom he said has not yet been cleared of the allegations against him in France.

Koffi is regarded as one of the best rhumba musicians on the continent and his show is said to always be oversubscribed.

-360nobs


You may also like

Music: DJ Xclusive ft. Duncan Mighty – Gimme Love

Miracle receives $25,000 (over N9 million) from Governor Rochas Okorocha

Farida Bashir, the Lady accused of snatching her best friend’s fiance last year, dies

Mercy Johnson yet to recover from mother’s death, husband says as he misses his playful wife

Music: Lil Kesh – Again O

Actress Charity Nnaji reveals how a fan bought her a car as a birthday gift

Update: Boyfriend of ex-Ondo Deputy Governor’s daughter, Khadijat Oluboyo, remanded in prison

Charlyboy’s daughter, Dewy, shows off lesbian partner (Video)

Forbes Releases 2018  List Of The World’s Highest-Paid Entertainers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *