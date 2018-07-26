Pre-wedding photos of late President Yar’adua’s son and his beautiful bride-to-be

The beautiful pre-wedding photos of late President Musa Yar’adua’s son and his stunning fiance, have emerged online as they are set to tie the knot.

Ibrahim Yar’adua, the son of late Nigerian President, Umaru Musa Yar’adua is set to get married to his beautiful fiance, Saratu Sodangi, this week.

It was gathered that the wedding ceremonies will reportedly begin today, July 26, in Kaduna State.

The couple are both lawyers who are have made great strides towards an enviable career. There is no doubt their marriage will bring forth cute babies as well as brilliant ones.

See more of the photos below;