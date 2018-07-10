Pregnant Linda Ikeji dozing off at work (Photo)

Linda Ikeji has been spotted dozing off at work.

The heavily pregnant woman who succeeded in dragging herself to work could not maintain office ethics due to her condition and one of her staff took to capture the moment.

Not a common situation to find herself in, the expectant mother shared the photo with her fans and tagged it;

Pregnant woman! Dozed off while working and my staff took pics. Hahahaha

Her fans reacted to the photo asking her to take a rest, considering her condition and the fact that she is her own boss!

Meanwhile, she is yet to share details of who her baby daddy is, even with her due date fast approaching

Leave a Comment…

comments