Entertainment, Gossip, News

President Buhari appoints ICPC members, seeks confirmation from Senate (See full list)

President Buhari, in a letter read by the Senate President during the plenary on Tuesday has sought for the Senate confirmation of Bolaji Owasanoye as Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC).

According to Premium Times, the President also sought confirmation of eight others as members of the commission’s board.

Mr Buhari’s letter reads:

”In accordance with provision of section 38 (6) of the corrupt practices and other related offences commission establishment act 2000, I have the pleasure to present the under-listed for confirmation as chairman and members of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) by the Senate.

1. Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye – Chairman (Osun)

2. Dr Grace Chinda – member (Delta)

3. Okolo Titus – member (Enugu)

4. Obiora Ugwedebia (Anambra)

5. Mrs Olubukola Balogun – member (Lagos)

6. Justice Adamu Bello – member (Katsina) 

7. Hannatu Muhammed – member (Jigawa)

8. Abdullahi Maikano Saidu – member (Niger)

9. Yahaya Umar Dauda – Member (Nasarawa)

Please find attached copies of their curriculum vitae while looking forward to your usual expeditious consideration. 

Please accept, Mr Senate President, the assurances of my highest esteem.”

The nominees will not be confirmed until the Senate resumes plenary late September. Even then, it is not sure if they would be considering the ongoing hostility between the two arms of government.

The Senate on Tuesday adjourned plenary to September 25.

Leave a Comment…

comments

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details

Discover The Breakthrough Trading Method Young Nigerian Uses To Make $329.13 Weekly Online. Full Details


Tags

You may also like

Senator Bukola Saraki ignores police invitation

Afrimma releases nomination list for 2018; Wizkid, Davido lead with highest nominations (Full list)

Nigeria needs a radical approach to be great – Nigerian man writes

Music: Rudeboy – Reality

Ghanaian singer reveals she turned down trip to Dubai and $100K offer for s*x

Nigerian Politician buys 9 year old son a Diamond encrusted Cartier Wristwatch as Birthday Gift

Family feud looms as Davido’s girlfriend, Chioma dumps school

REVEALED! Labour Ministry organized N88m Empowerment Exercise for ‘Ghosts’

Viral photo of a newly engaged Yoruba man grabbing his wife butt on their wedding day

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *