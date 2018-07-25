President Buhari appoints ICPC members, seeks confirmation from Senate (See full list)

President Buhari, in a letter read by the Senate President during the plenary on Tuesday has sought for the Senate confirmation of Bolaji Owasanoye as Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC).

According to Premium Times, the President also sought confirmation of eight others as members of the commission’s board.

Mr Buhari’s letter reads:

”In accordance with provision of section 38 (6) of the corrupt practices and other related offences commission establishment act 2000, I have the pleasure to present the under-listed for confirmation as chairman and members of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) by the Senate.

1. Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye – Chairman (Osun)

2. Dr Grace Chinda – member (Delta)

3. Okolo Titus – member (Enugu)

4. Obiora Ugwedebia (Anambra)

5. Mrs Olubukola Balogun – member (Lagos)

6. Justice Adamu Bello – member (Katsina)

7. Hannatu Muhammed – member (Jigawa)

8. Abdullahi Maikano Saidu – member (Niger)

9. Yahaya Umar Dauda – Member (Nasarawa)

Please find attached copies of their curriculum vitae while looking forward to your usual expeditious consideration.

Please accept, Mr Senate President, the assurances of my highest esteem.”

The nominees will not be confirmed until the Senate resumes plenary late September. Even then, it is not sure if they would be considering the ongoing hostility between the two arms of government.

The Senate on Tuesday adjourned plenary to September 25.

