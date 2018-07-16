Entertainment, Gossip, News

President Buhari arrives Netherland for ICC 20th Anniversary

President Buhari has arrived the Netherlands ahead of his scheduled visit to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, according to the News Agency.

He was welcomed by Judge Chile Eboe-Osuji, President of the ICC, Vice-President of the Court, Marc Perrin de Brichambut and the Nigerian Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama.

Femi Adesina, The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, said:

“”He is the only Head of State invited to the ICC’s 20th anniversary and senior Nigeria officials see it as a positive recognition and appreciation of Nigeria’s support to the ideals and objectives of the Court,’

