President Buhari emerges as ECOWAS chairman

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday emerged the chairman of the Economic Community of West African States.

Buhari on Tuesday replaced the Togolese president, Faire Gnassigbe. He was named as the chairman at the end of the commission’s meeting in Togo today.

His Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, disclosed this in a message posted on his Twitter handle, @BashirAhmaad.

He wrote, “President @MBuhari emerges as the new Chairman of the ECOWAS.”

In a telephone interview, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu confirmed the emergence of the President, saying “He did not ask for it, they just gave it to him.”