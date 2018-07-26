Entertainment, Gossip, Viral

“President Buhari has no free money to give, but he has a better future for all of us” – Lady, says

A Nigerian lady identified as Victoria O Vicky on Facebook has reportedly being a die-hard supporter of Buhari’s 2019 presidency aspiration.

According to one of her numerous posts on the platform, she said “Muhammadu Buhari Has No Free Money To Dash Us, But He Has Better Future To Give All Us . NIGERIA SAI BUHARI”

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Kaduna State for the graduation ceremony of Senior Course 40 organised by the Armed Forces Command and Staff College in Jaji.

The president was received by the state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Thursday, July 26, 2018.

