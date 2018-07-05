‘President Buhari is caged by the cabal’ – Rev. Fr. Mbaka

The spiritual director of Adoration Ministry in Enugu, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka has described President Muhammadu Buhari as one who has been caged by the cabal in Nigeria.

The cleric said this during an exclusive chat with the publisher of SaharaReporters and 2019 presidential aspirant, Omoyele Sowore.

Fr. Mbaka said in parts ;

“Buhari meant well for the country but I can see Buhari as a man whose ideologies has been kidnapped, I can see somebody that is bemused, I can see a man that is confused, I can see Buhari in spite of his goodwill he has some people around him that his no ideology that is in tandem with his,”

“When I was telling Jonathan and Co, they can’t come back instead of believing, they started attacking me and God says the chair is vacant Buhari will take over, I never knew who Buhari was. They accused me of being sponsored by Buhari and God knows until now Buhari has never given me One Kobo.

“I Am not against his leadership because he has not given me anything, am only unhappy with him because he doesn’t want to make necessary changes.

“The much I know about Buhari is he meant well, but it’s too unfortunate that he is caged by people who are not telling him the truth.”

