President Buhari reacts as APC National Assembly members decamp to PDP, ADC

The country’s Number one citizen has reacted to reports of National Assembly members defecting from APC. 15 Senators and 36 House of Representatives members, all from the ruling APC, defected to PDP and ADC, earlier today.

In a statement released by his senior special assistant on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, President Buhari expressed his total commitment to the values of democracy, freedom of choice as well as total willingness to work with all members of the National Assembly, irrespective of their political party, for the benefit of the nation.

President Buhari wished all the decamped members the best in their future undertakings.

The President noted that none of the defecting federal lawmakers of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had any specific grievances against him or the government he leads; neither did he harbour anything against any of them.

“As the saying goes, all politics is local. We understand that some of the distinguished and honourable lawmakers have issues with their home states, especially on zoning which bars some of them from seeking another term in their constituencies,” he said.

Noting that the APC had done its utmost to stop the defections, the President commended the leadership of the party for relentlessly working for its unity and ensuring success in the upcoming elections.

President Buhari assured members of the APC of his total support and urged party faithful not to despair but to see the defections as a seasonal occurrence that happens on election eve.

He expressed confidence that no harm or injury will be done to the party and its aspirations by the movements.

