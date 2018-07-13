Entertainment, Gossip, News

President Buhari says he is a very slow reader because he is an Ex-Soldier

President Muhammadu Buhari has admitted to being a very slow reader because he is an Ex-Soldier.

Buhari made the disclosure while explaining his delay in signing the $3 trillion African Free-Trade Agreement, during a joint press conference with the visiting South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa.

According to Buhari, “I am very careful about what I sign, whether it is my cheque book or agreements, especially when it involves nations and states.

“As your President has said, we are so populated and have so many young unemployed citizens and our industries are just coming up.

“So, in trying to guarantee employment, goods and services in our country, we have to be careful with agreements that will compete, maybe successfully, against our upcoming industries.

“I was presented with the document; I am a very slow reader maybe because I am an ex-soldier.

“I didn’t read it fast enough before my officials saw that it was all right for signature. I kept it on my table. I will soon sign it.”

Leave a Comment…

comments

Place Targeted Ads On Information Nigeria With Just 30,000 Naira, Watch Your Business Grow!

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details

Get More Customers, Place Targeted Ads on Information Nigeria From Just 30,000 Naira


Tags

You may also like

Man With World’s Longest Fingernails Cut Them After 66 years (Photo)

Bobrisky shows off his bare butt to prove he doesn’t wear butt pads(photos)

”I am a very slow reader” – President Buhari

Doctor shares testimony of his miraculous survival after tanker fell and crushed his car in the recent Ojuelegba incident (photo)

Between Actress Toyin Abraham and a troll, after the former asked if she should go into politics

Meet the 50-year old Nigerian mom who looks just 30!!!

Man and plus-sized fiancee go viral after they get matching tattoo (Photo)

19-year-old Nigerian becomes youngest designer at New York Fashion week

Rihanna reacts to viral photos of her yelling at billionaire boyfriend

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *