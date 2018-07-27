Trending

Pretty Female Pilot Celebrates Wedding Anniversary With Co-pilot Husband (Photos)

The first female pilot in Akwa Ibom, Captain Violet Aniema Medekong Enahoro, yesterday celebrated 10 years wedding anniversary with her husband 1st Captain Mario Enahoro, a Co-pilot with AirPeace. The pretty pilot is from Oron in Akwa Ibom state and married to a pilot from Edo state.

 

 

In an interview conducted some years back, Violet Enahoro revealed how she enjoys being married to a pilot and how they share stories about their work. In her words;

I’m married to a pilot and this works perfectly for me. They say pilots talk about flying a lot. It’s true, it never gets boring, no two days are really the same and usually I can’t wait to get home and tell him about some weird escapade and vice versa ( be at peace, pilots don’t take passengers up and hunt escapades). I also have a 3 year old and another on the way, which means I’ll have to stop flying soon.

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details

Discover The Breakthrough Trading Method Young Nigerian Uses To Make $329.13 Weekly Online. Full Details


You may also like

France President, Macron Accused Of Dating His Former Bodyguard

You’re a snake: Nigerians humiliate Shehu Sani,

Man orders suitcase from Jumia, see what he got and why he should be blamed (Photos)

“I’ll Return Nigeria To Path Of Peace, Prosperity” – President Buhari

“My Fiancée Eats Like A Goat” – Nigerian Lady, Cries Out For Help

Super Eagles & Wolves Goalkeeper Carl Ikeme Announces Retirement

Woman Throws Grandchild in a Well to get back at Daughter-In Law

EndSars: Nigerians drag police boss, Yomi Shogunle, call for his suspension

POLLYWOOD: The new name for the political drama in Nigeria – Nigerians react to Melaye’s release

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *