Pretty Female Pilot Celebrates Wedding Anniversary With Co-pilot Husband (Photos)

The first female pilot in Akwa Ibom, Captain Violet Aniema Medekong Enahoro, yesterday celebrated 10 years wedding anniversary with her husband 1st Captain Mario Enahoro, a Co-pilot with AirPeace. The pretty pilot is from Oron in Akwa Ibom state and married to a pilot from Edo state.

In an interview conducted some years back, Violet Enahoro revealed how she enjoys being married to a pilot and how they share stories about their work. In her words;

I’m married to a pilot and this works perfectly for me. They say pilots talk about flying a lot. It’s true, it never gets boring, no two days are really the same and usually I can’t wait to get home and tell him about some weird escapade and vice versa ( be at peace, pilots don’t take passengers up and hunt escapades). I also have a 3 year old and another on the way, which means I’ll have to stop flying soon.