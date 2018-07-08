Pretty Mike storms DJ Consequence’s wedding with his Wakanda Princesses

Lagos socialite, Pretty Mike reportedly stormed the wedding of popular entertainer, DJ Consequence, with his wakanda princesses.

The controversial club owner was sure to steal the show at his friend’s wedding as he alongside his escorts attended the wedding dressed in a Wakanda themed outfit.

Pretty Mike who has once attended a wedding with broad white wings stepped out with some girls on a dog leash, while he wore a bathroom robe on another occasion, didn’t disappoint in making it to the news with yet another dramatic entrance at this new event.

Check out the photos below:

