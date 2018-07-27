Pretty Nigerian lady commits suicide. (Photo)

A young Nigerian lady, who has been identified as Oluwapelumi Orungbe, an OAP and photographer, has committed suicide in Magodo, Lagos.

According to OAP, N6 who shared the unpleasant news online, Pelumi was an intern on his show and there was nothing that indicated she was battling depression.

He wrote in a tweet,

Just Received News that my Intern Committed Suicide. Sharp, Pretty Young Girl tho a bit Reserved, Just did NYSC with her whole Life ahead of Her. I’m Numb & My Hands are Shaking. Depression is Real. Pls speak to Someone & Seek Help. RIP Pelumi. Heaven has no more Pain.

Pelumi took her own life yesterday and has since been buried – her bestie, Kunbi, also revealed that she’d spoken to Pelumi, a night before and there was no indication that such was going to happen.

Continue with tweets,

ide

Leave a Comment…

comments