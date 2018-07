Princess Vitarah, the Nigerian-American rapper who rapped about p**sy, is trying to get our attention again with something scandalous.

The controversial rapper wrote:

“I was sad because my sugar daddy broke up with me, then I remembered that I have 2 more. Never put all your eggs in one basket”

Twitter users have asked her what moral lesson her story is trying to pass across, but as usual, she’s not bothered by the criticisms.

Leave a Comment…

comments