“Princess Vitarah would have been famous if she had s*x with me” – Speed Darlington

The ‘Bangdadadeng’ crooner, Speed Darlington has said Los Angeles-based Nigerian rapper Princess Vitarah would have been famous if she agreed to have s*x with him.
Speed Darlington was reacting to a sponsored post Princess Vitarah made on World Star, saying she wouldn’t have needed such if she accepted his advances.
See his post below:
Lmaooo she want blow so bad she now pays worldstarhiphop.com to post her picture. Smh she could have give me that money and I would promote her all my clients are statisfed. I guess she want black America fans. I use to be like that telling myself that Africans have nothing i want so i marketed myself as black American for 5 years i did music with no result then the moment i made peace with who im which is African living in America it begins to happen. Maybe it's the comment i made on her video on @tundeednut page 3 weeks ago made her block me. To all my loyalists who follows her Unfollow her after you do that inbox & tell her that Bang Master told you to do so. That way she knows it's truly a man world. #DadaDang!