Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra Opens Up about Relationship with Nick Jonas

Rumours had been flying around in the last couple of weeks about 35-year old actress Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas, 25 are dating.

Chopra told People about her recent trip to India with Jonas, saying: “We’re getting to know each other and I think it was a great experience for him. That’s what he said. I think he really enjoyed it.

The duo were in India for a week and Chopra introduced Jonas to her mother, and they both attended a friend’s wedding.

“It was really beautiful. He had a great time,” she added.


