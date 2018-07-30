Prof. Sagay Reacts To Impeachment Notice Served Governor Ortom By 8 APC Lawmakers

Prof. Itse Sagay

Professor Itse Sagay, Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) has said the eight APC lawmakers lack the number to set off the process of impeachment against Governor Ortom.

He made this known in an interview with Daily Independent.

Sagay said the lawmakers will first need one-third of the members of the House to sign a document of intention to impeach, which after two weeks must be signed by two thirds of the House.

“Eight out of 30 lawmakers, the number is not enough. They cannot successfully impeach the governor if they don’t increase their number”.

“They cannot commence proceedings because they need one third of the members to sign a document of intention to impeach, which after two weeks must be signed by two thirds of the House. So, presently they are not enough to kick off the process,” he said.

