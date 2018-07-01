Entertainment, Gossip

Professional Mourners in Ghana go viral with their unique crying talent

Here is a video of professional mourners in Ghana who make a living by attending the funerals of strangers to cry.

Speaking with BBC Africa, one of the women named Ami Dokli, said they decided to go into the crying business after they became windows following the death of their husbands.

According to her, they charge based on how ceremonious the burial is being celebrated.

They are professional mourners at funerals, and people hire them for this one job.

See Video Below ;

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Billionaire, Femi Otedola forced to suspend Twitter Account due to impersonators.

Gas Explosion razes 15 shops in Kaduna State

2018 AMVCA full list of Nominees released.

“Never be bullied to accept your body” – Nigerian plus sized lady says

Alex’s fan blasts Khloe over Cee-c’s romantic dinner with Leo

50 Cent sues Hip-Hop Magazine over Instagram photo

NFF President Pinnick begs Buhari, Nigerians for forgiveness over Eagles performance

Woman Shocked After Marrying Okada Rider Who Posed As Military Officer In Lagos (Photo)

‘My husband and I were violent towards each other” – Actress Bose Alao speaks on her 10-year marriage

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *