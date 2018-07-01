Professional Mourners in Ghana go viral with their unique crying talent

Here is a video of professional mourners in Ghana who make a living by attending the funerals of strangers to cry.

Speaking with BBC Africa, one of the women named Ami Dokli, said they decided to go into the crying business after they became windows following the death of their husbands.

According to her, they charge based on how ceremonious the burial is being celebrated.

They are professional mourners at funerals, and people hire them for this one job.

