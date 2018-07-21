Prophet in Police Net after Failing to Resurrect Corpse

A ‘false’ prophet has been arrested in Ethiopia after he failed to bring a dead man back to life having promised to do so.

Following one of the great stories of the Bible, Getayawkal Ayele had tried to revive the corpse of Belay Biftu by lying on top of him and repeatedly yelling “Belay, wake up”.

His stunt didn’t come off however, to the ire of family members who began attacking Mr Getayawkal.

The BBC reports that he was saved when police arrived shortly afterwards – although it did not mean he was out of trouble as abusing dead bodies is a crime under Ethiopian law and a local police commander has said the man, whose real job is as a health worker, is now in custody.

Residents in the small western town of Galilee, in the Oromia region, said Mr Getayawkal first went to the bereaved family and told them the story of Lazarus who was brought back to life by Jesus in the New Testament.

But after the failed resurrection, several members of the family fainted on the spot while others became angry and started beating Mr Getayawkal – at which point police arrived and whisked him away.

The incident was filmed and has since gone viral in the east African country.