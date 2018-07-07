Protest As Man Kills His Own Sister After Quarrel With Wife Over ‘Pot Of Soup’

A protest was sparked yesterday in Okpo village in Ekwulobia of Aguata, local government area of Anambra State, over the death of a woman identified as Ujunwa who was allegedly killed by own brother when a disagreement broke between her and her sister in-law.

The deceased said to be related to the couple, Mr and Mrs Okafor, died following series of flogging by the suspects.

It was gathered that the children of the suspects were playing football within their compound in the evening of the fateful day when their ball suddenly fell into the deceased’s pot of soup, which she seized.

“Okafor’s children rushed immediately and reported the matter to their mother who did not take it lightly, as she hurriedly went over to Uju’s apartment and pounced on her,” one of the neighbors said.

The neighbor, who preferred anonymity added that while the fight ensued, her (Okafor) husband, who got wind of the incident, rushed to the scene and teamed with his wife to flog the deceased.

According to reports, the beating persisted until the deceased collapsed and lost consciousness, adding that she was later rushed to Dionye Memorial Hospital where she was confirmed dead by the doctor.

Reacting, the chairman of the community, Chief Peter Odika, confirmed the incident, describing it as abomination.

He explained that the deceased was Mr Okafor’s second cousin, adding that the village would meet, while they wait for the police to conclude its investigations.

“The accused will be made to undergo certain cleansing rites in order to appease the gods of the land and to avert whatever curse such an abominable act could attract,” he added.