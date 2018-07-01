Entertainment, Gossip, Viral

Proud Side chic celebrates her sugar daddy for giving her his credit card to shop and always taking good care of her. (Photos)

A rather surprising proud American side-chic from California, Queen Lourdes has taken to her Twitter page to give her Sugar Daddy some accolades for giving her his credit card to shop online and for always taking good care of her.

Lourdes shared the screenshot from her conversation with her Sugar Daddy, where he said the limit on his credit card for her is $10k per month.

She wrote:

Shoutout to my sugar daddy for always taking care of me.’

Check out her post and see her photos below,

Proud Side chic

More of her photos below,

Proud Side chic

