Qatar 2022: Photos of the Stadiums to expect at the next FIFA world cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup which is scheduled to hold in Qatar is the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup.

It is tagged Qatar 2022. The event will be the first time it will be taking place in the Arab world and the first in a Muslim-majority country.

This will be the first World Cup held entirely in Asia since the 2002 tournament in South Korea and Japan (the 2018 competition in Russia featured one Asian venue, Yekaterinburg).

Below are blueprints of the stadiums to expect at the tournament:

Qatar 2022 will be the last World Cup tournament to involve 32 teams, with an increase to 48 teams scheduled for the 2026 tournament.

This will also mark the first World Cup not to be held in May, June, or July; the tournament is instead scheduled for late November until mid-December.

