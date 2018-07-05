Politics, Trending

R-APC: Nigerians react to the new APC faction, say they are confused

The Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC), a new faction led by Buba Galadima broke away from the ruling party on Wednesday. Buba Galadima, who used to be an ally of President Muhammadu Buhari said during his inauguration as chairman of R-APC, that the Buhari administration was worse than the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government.

Galadima described the APC government as a “monumental disaster,” the need to form a new faction. Nigerians have however taken to social media to lament that both the APC and R-APC are the same noting that it reminds them of the what happened in 2015.

See how they reacted

 


You may also like

Lady Investigates Her Boyfriend To See If He’s Faithful, And The Outcome Is Shocking (See Leaked Chats)

Otedola Bridge Tanker Explosion: 8 Families Show Up For DNA Testing

World Cup: Macron Tells Nigerians To Support France

Young Lady Who Was Hit By A Stray Bullet During Clash In Ibadan, Dies

Male Reporter Kissed By 2 Women During World Cup Live Broadcast

Nigerian man lands in hospital after taking sex enhancement herbs while expecting girlfriend(Video 18+)

Nigeria Politician And UK-Based Nurse Who Used ‘Juju’ To Traffic Prostitutes From Nigeria Into Europe Jailed For 14 Years

Ex Premier League coach gets a 20-year jail sentence for sexually abusing teenage boys for over 30 years

Driver Arrested While Trying To Sell Company’s Car Over Salary

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *