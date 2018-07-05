R-APC: Nigerians react to the new APC faction, say they are confused

The Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC), a new faction led by Buba Galadima broke away from the ruling party on Wednesday. Buba Galadima, who used to be an ally of President Muhammadu Buhari said during his inauguration as chairman of R-APC, that the Buhari administration was worse than the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government.

Galadima described the APC government as a “monumental disaster,” the need to form a new faction. Nigerians have however taken to social media to lament that both the APC and R-APC are the same noting that it reminds them of the what happened in 2015.

See how they reacted

Meaning of the new party

1. Re-loot All People's Money

2. Remember All Pigeon and Cats

3. Re-RAPE Nigerians(especially the west)

4. Rats Always Pursuing Cats

5. Refuse Accumulated Pouring Center

6. Run After Practicing Confusion.

Pls added ur own if u have more……. R-APC — Tokan (@futurKing) July 5, 2018

APC is no longer the majority party in the Nigerian Senate. The Official Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Nigeria is now the majority. Below is the current composition of the Senate. PDP 39 Senators

R-APC 26 Senators

APC 24 Senators

APGA 2 Senators. Reno Omokri. — R-APC_NIGERIA (@rasheed_ltd) July 4, 2018

The R-APC has been born. All the political elements that existed before the 2015 elections are now almost complete Chibok – Dapchi

BH seizing LGAs, Herdsmen renaming Villages

insecurity – insecurity

nPDP – R-APC We have not moved one inch FORWARD!

Sad! — JFK | #RaisingNewVoices (@JudeFeranmi) July 5, 2018

Robbers in APC (R-APC) People are harshhh 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — SoulJah (@jeffphilips1) July 5, 2018

First was Old PDP and New PDP now it’s APC and R-APC (Reformed APC)… who’s deceiving who biko??? Good morning to all those who don’t belong to any of these… — Creamy_Jaunty (@JauntyUnachukwu) July 5, 2018