Entertainment, Gossip

R. Kelly caught sending his n*de photos to 17-year-old boy (Screenshots)

American singer and songwriter, R.Kelly has been accused several times of sexually assaulting young women, now he is being accused of targeting young men as well.

According to a Twitter user, the 51-year-old singer asked a 17-year-old boy to come and visit him and even offered to fly him out.

R.Kelly also allegedly sent his nude photos to the boy.

@lashaemcclair narrated the story on Twitter and shared screenshots of the message R.Kelly sent to the boy named Amari with the Instagram handle @iamnazheef.

Whether or not the chats are real is currently being debated on Twitter.

See the chats below:

This new allegation is coming just months after a woman alleged that she had a sexual relationship with R. Kelly when she was an underage. She adds to the list of women who have accused the singer of such.

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Kemi Olunloyo to sue Premium Times for N5billion over fake news

I only gave her one blow – Man arrested for beating wife over N500

Beyonce and Jay Z to lead South Africa anti-poverty festival for Mandela

Actress Judith Audu gushes over her white husband as they celebrate 7th wedding anniversary

Pastor tells 17-year-old girl to wed without informing her family in Imo state (Photos)

Toke Makinwa looks stunning as she covers WOW Magazine

Heartbroken man narrates girlfriend’s romance with Sugar Daddy

‘You are heartless if you upload your dead friend pics to wish “RIP” – Nigerian Lady says

See Pictures Of The World’s Biggest Church Auditorium In Abuja Under Construction

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *