R. Kelly caught sending his n*de photos to 17-year-old boy (Screenshots)

American singer and songwriter, R.Kelly has been accused several times of sexually assaulting young women, now he is being accused of targeting young men as well.

According to a Twitter user, the 51-year-old singer asked a 17-year-old boy to come and visit him and even offered to fly him out.

R.Kelly also allegedly sent his nude photos to the boy.

@lashaemcclair narrated the story on Twitter and shared screenshots of the message R.Kelly sent to the boy named Amari with the Instagram handle @iamnazheef.

Whether or not the chats are real is currently being debated on Twitter.

See the chats below:

This new allegation is coming just months after a woman alleged that she had a sexual relationship with R. Kelly when she was an underage. She adds to the list of women who have accused the singer of such.

