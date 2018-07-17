Rahma Indimi curses those separating her children from her

Rahma Indimi has shared a post which shows that she is not happy being separated from her kids.

The billionaire’s daughter who had her kids taken from her since separating from her husband Mohammed Babangida, has quoted a religious scripture which lays a curse on whoever keeps a mother from her children.

Rahma Indimi only has access to two of her children because Mohammed went with the other two of her four children.

When it’s time for their birthday, Rahma Indimi always ensures she posts messages on social media to assure the kids that she hasn’t given up on them and that they will see again someday.

See screen shot of a quote of Prophet Muhammad which she shared 2 days ago.

