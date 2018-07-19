Entertainment

Rapper CDQ seen giving out money to men on the street (Video)

Nigerian indigenous rapper, CDQ has just been seen giving out money to men on the street probably in a bid to get back his street credibility.

The rapper who was caught on camera fighting to get back his chain after it was snatched by an unknown man sometime in May and was said to have lost his street credibility, is now fighting to get it back as he shows love to some of his fans on the roadside.

After giving out the money he was hailed and praised by the people as he is gets back into his ride.

Watch video below;

#cdq showing people love in the street

A post shared by Naija celebs lifestyle videos👍 (@nigerian_celebrities_videos) on


You may also like

“Princess Vitarah would have been famous if she had s*x with me” – Speed Darlington

Rapper, AKA Set To Quit Instagram For Some Worthy Reasons (READ)

UK-based lady cries out as fraudster goes shopping with her card in Nigeria

Nollywood Actress Kate Henshaw celebrates her 47th birthday today (Photos)

‘Don’t try this if you are not married’ – Nathaniel Bassey says as wife gives him a peck

How Yinka Quadri, Liz Da Silva, Dayo Amusa, Pasuma stormed MC Oluomo’s daughter’s wedding introduction (photos)

See the question Bovi asked about the female Croatian President

Fayose raises alarm over Police Helicopter flying over Ekiti government house

TV Personalities, Marian & Charles Anazodo, celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *