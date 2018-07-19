Rapper CDQ seen giving out money to men on the street (Video)

Nigerian indigenous rapper, CDQ has just been seen giving out money to men on the street probably in a bid to get back his street credibility.

The rapper who was caught on camera fighting to get back his chain after it was snatched by an unknown man sometime in May and was said to have lost his street credibility, is now fighting to get it back as he shows love to some of his fans on the roadside.

After giving out the money he was hailed and praised by the people as he is gets back into his ride.

Watch video below;