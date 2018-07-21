Entertainment

Rapper Sarkodie “Weds” Longtime Lover Tracy In Ghana

Judging by the pictures that have already flooded the internet, it seems popular Ghanaian singer, Michael Owusu Addo, better known as Sarkodie, and his longtime girlfriend, Tracy Ama Addo have tied the nuptial knot in what appears to be a discreet traditional wedding ceremony.

Several news platforms in Ghana alleged that the couple who have a two-year-old daughter, Titi, tied the knot traditionally, after their wedding invitation leaked online.

According to the reports, Sarkodie had a secret traditional wedding with his lover, Tracy at 7 Guava Link(Gowa Street) Community 18, Adjacent Community 18 Police Station on July 17.

Reports also have it that the couple, who have been together for more than 10-years, will have their white wedding this weekend, where some notable public figures and celebrities are expected to grace the occasion.

It is believed that the BET Award-winning rapper has been dating Tracy since the beginning of his career.

