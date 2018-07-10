Entertainment, Viral

Rappers, Ikechukwu and his kid brother, Uzikwendu exchange ‘hot slaps’ (Video)

Nigerian rappers, Ikechukwu and Uzikwendu who also happen to be siblings are trending on social media after a video of them exchanging hot slaps emerged online.

Though the slaps aren’t real (they were just messing around), most of their fans believe it is and are praying to God for peace on their behalf.

Uzikwendu who shared the video on his Instagram page wrote; ‘I just wanted to put this out there before it goes viral, as my proof that I did not start this. I didn’t hit him first, I was provoked . Sorry about this everyone. And to the camera guy thanks for the proof! You saved me with this one.
I pray it’s only broken bones and nothing more’.

See the video below…


You may also like

Genevieve Nnaji completes her Abuja estate (Photos)

Nollywood Actor, Chinedu ‘Aki’ Ikedieze honoured as a Distinguished Visitor to Miami-Dade County

Pharmacist refuses to sell condom to lady because it’s against her faith

Policemen chase, force student to jump off bridge in Lagos

Footballer, Odion Ighalo spends quality family time as they go on vacation in Greece (Photos)

Cee-C pens down a romantic message to Leo on his birthday (Video)

Nigerian lady arrested with cocaine concealed in her vagina in India

Late Rapper, XXXTentacion signed a $10 Million Deal Before His Death

How Members of the Royal family showed up at Prince Louis Christening

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *