Rappers, Ikechukwu and his kid brother, Uzikwendu exchange ‘hot slaps’ (Video)

Nigerian rappers, Ikechukwu and Uzikwendu who also happen to be siblings are trending on social media after a video of them exchanging hot slaps emerged online.

Though the slaps aren’t real (they were just messing around), most of their fans believe it is and are praying to God for peace on their behalf.

Uzikwendu who shared the video on his Instagram page wrote; ‘I just wanted to put this out there before it goes viral, as my proof that I did not start this. I didn’t hit him first, I was provoked . Sorry about this everyone. And to the camera guy thanks for the proof! You saved me with this one.

I pray it’s only broken bones and nothing more’.

See the video below…