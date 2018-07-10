Entertainment, Gossip

Rappers, Ikechukwu and his kid brother, Uzikwendu exchange ‘hot slaps’ (Video)

Nigerian rappers, Ikechukwu and Uzikwendu who happen to be siblings seem to have tongues wagging on social media after a video of them exchanging hot slaps emerged online.

Ikechukwu

Ikechukwu

Though the slaps aren’t real – as they were just kidding – most of their fans believe it is and are praying to God for peace on their behalf.

Uzikwendu who shared the video wrote,

‘I just wanted to put this out there before it goes viral, as my proof that I did not start this. I didn’t hit him first, I was provoked . Sorry about this everyone. And to the camera guy thanks for the proof! You saved me with this one.
I pray it’s only broken bones and nothing more’.

Watch below,

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Video: Harrysong Ft Iyanya & Dice Ailes – Selense Part II

Linda Ikeji TV makes N30m in it’s first month of operation

“I dumped my boyfriend because he didn’t want me to be a star” – Nollywood actress, Chiamaka Nwokeukwu

Genevieve Nnaji completes her Abuja estate (Photos)

I will resign if anybody can prove God exists — Philippines President, Duterte

Kemi Adeosun remains silent over NYSC certificate scandal, meets IMF officials

Music: Reekado Banks Ft Duncan Mighty – Bio Bio

Music: Harrysong Ft Iyanya & Dice Ailes – Selense Part II

CeeC Steps Out In Very Short Dress (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *