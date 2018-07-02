Entertainment, Gossip

Ras Kimono: Burial date of late reggae legend announced

The late legendary Reggae artist, Augustine Okeleke Onwubuya, also known as Ras Kimono who passed on at the age of 60 will be buried on August 25, 2018.

Recall that the musician passed away last month in Lagos.

A statement issued by the family and made available to newsmen reads, “We wish to inform the general public that the Burial Ceremony for late Ras Kimono has been slated for the 25th day of August, 2018.

“The program of the events leading to the funeral will be made available in due course.

“We wish to thank everyone who has individually and collectively supported us during these trying times and we pray the Almighty God to guide and protect us all.”

