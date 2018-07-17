Reasons why Tiwa Savage snubbed Wizkid’s birthday

Whether for fear or she was just being careful, African number one bad girl Tiwa Savage completely ignored her bestie’s birthday yesterday and ended the day without a single greeting to the father of three.

Despite anticipation from fans of the two best friends, Tiwa Savage failed to oblige Nigerians as she decided to make no public post for Wizkid who turned 28 yesterday.

It could be recalled that when Tiwa Savage had her birthday earlier in the year, Wizkid did not make just one post, he did not make two but went ahead to drop five posts for his friend and ‘Queen’!

Although this was the post which started the rumours of an affair, it was also a move that hinted at great friendship between the two.

For Tiwa not to return the favour could either mean she is scared of Nigerians: also scared of doing below expectations since wizkid already went overboard for her.

Another consideration is that her estranged hubby Teebillz is back online and Tiwa could just be playing safe at the same time.

Whatever the case may be, we know all is well between the two and Wizkid has probably received a big hug and kiss from Tiwa all the time we waited for a birthday post.