Entertainment, Gossip, News

Redeemed Church pastor, his wife and five children killed in fatal accident, laid to rest amidst tears

The remains of late Engr ThankGod Onyia, his wife and five children were laid to rest on Friday at their country home in Nachi, Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Pastor Onyia of the Redeemed Church and his entire family died in a fatal accident at Ugwu Onyeama, along the Enugu-Onitsha road, on Sunday June 10th, on their way to church.

Earlier report on the accident victims *****

Eight persons, seven of which are of the same family, died in a fatal auto accident on Sunday, June 10.

The accident occurred at Ugwuonyeama on the Enugu-Onitsha road at 8 a.m.

The Spokesman for Enugu State Police Command, Ebere Amaraizu, who confirmed the accident occurred said the accident involved a Toyota car with registration number CM960FKJ and Toyota Hiace bus with registration number ENU75YY, belonging to a mass transit company.

READ  Seyi Shay Flaunts Her Seductive Body In New Photos

“The two vehicles collided,” he said.

May their souls rest in Peace, AMEN

Leave a Comment…

comments

Discover The Breakthrough Trading Method Young Nigerian Uses To Make $329.13 Weekly Online. Full Details

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details


Tags

You may also like

Uche Ogbodo shares beautiful photos of herself and her daughter in matching outfits

Police arrest doctor, nurse after patient allegedly dies from abortion (Photo)

Retired porn star’s breast deflated after it was hit by a hockey ball

Kidnappers write governor after abducting his S.A’s son

I Know Nothing About What Peter Said – Paul Okoye Responds

Waje talks battling depression, reveals she once broke her phone

Simi kneels on stage to greet music legend, Lagbaja (video)

Bobrisky vows to stab lady who threatened him over use of female toilet

Moyo Lawal and Regina Daniels pictured together

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *