Reekado Banks Plans EP Release For October

It’s been two years since Reekado Banks released his ‘Spotlight‘ debut album. Somehow it feels like the ‘Like’ crooner is due for another album or perhaps a new music project.

For those looking forward to a music project from the Mavin Records star, good news is that he has something in the offing for you all. Reekado Banks is gearing up for the release of an EP before the year runs out.

The ‘Bio Bio’ crooner made the reveal on Twitter after a fan asked him when is album should be expected. He swiftly replied the fan he would drop an EP in October.

See the exchange on Twitter below: