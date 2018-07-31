Lifestyle, Politics, Trending

Reno Omokri, Ben Bruce react to Ortom’s latest travails.

Nigerian senator Ben Murray Bruce and a former presidential aide, Reno Omokri have reacted to reports that Government Samuel Ortom of Benue state’s ‘illegal’ impeachment and case with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

According to them, it is too convenient a coincidence that the governor suddenly became under probe for misappropriating state funds and also being served impeachment notice at the same time.

Stating this via their respective Twitter accounts, Mr Bruce and Mr Omokri say that both event happening within a week, is not normal.

They wrote

Some other reactions

The EFCC is alleging the governor has misappropriated the sum N22bn between June 30, 2015 and March 2018. The agency said Ortom ordered the withdrawal of N21.3bn from four government’s accounts in Guaranty Trust Bank, First Bank of Nigeria and the United Bank for Africa.


