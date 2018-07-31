Reno Omokri, Ben Bruce react to Ortom’s latest travails.

Nigerian senator Ben Murray Bruce and a former presidential aide, Reno Omokri have reacted to reports that Government Samuel Ortom of Benue state’s ‘illegal’ impeachment and case with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

According to them, it is too convenient a coincidence that the governor suddenly became under probe for misappropriating state funds and also being served impeachment notice at the same time.

Stating this via their respective Twitter accounts, Mr Bruce and Mr Omokri say that both event happening within a week, is not normal.

They wrote

It is hard, very hard, to believe that the illegal attempt to impeach Governor Sam Ortom and the EFCC investigation on Mr. Ortom’s government announced today are just coincidences. I have never seen such a convenient coincident in all my years on earth. — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) July 31, 2018

Why is EFCC suddenly probing Gov Sam Ortom? Why wasn’t this probe initiated before he defected to PDP? What has Nigeria become? The PDP government that established EFCC created it to fight crime and not to fight political opponents! Impeachment threat and probe in the same week! — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) July 31, 2018

Some other reactions

NEWS: EFCC investigating Ortom. Buhari is too funny. Yesterday, Buhari tried to impeach Ortom with Police, today it’s EFCC. What amazes me is the low level of thinking of this government. Nothing is beyond them. — Adeyanju Deji 🇳🇬 (@adeyanjudeji) July 31, 2018

Simply put, according to @officialEFCC, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue stole N22bn between last week and yesterday. These tyrants are shamelessly predictable. — Lere Olayinka – Aresa 1 (@OlayinkaLere) July 31, 2018

The EFCC is alleging the governor has misappropriated the sum N22bn between June 30, 2015 and March 2018. The agency said Ortom ordered the withdrawal of N21.3bn from four government’s accounts in Guaranty Trust Bank, First Bank of Nigeria and the United Bank for Africa.