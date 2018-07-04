Reno Omokri blasts President Buhari after President Macron’s Visit to Nigeria.

Former Aide to President Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has taken to his favourite social media app, twitter to blast the age of the current age of incumbent Nigerian President, Buhari, suggesting it as one of the reasons Nigeria has not progressed over the years.

He tweeted ;

If you ever asked why France is today experiencing new life while Nigeria is decaying, look no further than leadership. @MBuhari was minister of petroleum on 21 December 1977, the day @EmmanuelMacron was born, and was Head of State when Macron was in primary one. Ponder on this!

So @EmmanuelMacron was an intern at the French Embassy in Nigeria 15 years ago? Wow! Never underestimate what you can achieve in 15 years. Unfortunately for Nigeria, the man who was our head of state when Macron was in primary one is also the man who received Macron as President!

Why does France claim they are the world Head Quarters of recycling? That is a big lie. Nigeria recycles more than France. Whereas their President, @EmmanuelMacron, is a brand new leader, Nigeria’s President Buhari is a leader who keeps getting recycled from the 70s to the 2010s!

Leave a Comment…

comments