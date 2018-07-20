Reno Omokri compares Okonjo-Iweala and Kemi Adeosun – reveals why Nigeria is in recession

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide has made a comparison between some former ministers and the present ones.

Omokri, a former aide to former president Goodluck Jonathan took a swipe at the present administration and its ministers.

The author in a twitter post yesterday analysed why Nigeria is in recession.

Comparing former minister of finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and the present finance minister, Kemi Adeosun, Omokri says it is very clear why Nigeria is in a terrible economic state.

While Okonjo-Iweala, nearly appointed into the board of Twitter, bagged her PhD from MIT – Adeosun is a polytechnic holder with nothing to show for it.

He wrote

Jonathan’s minister for finance got a PhD from @MIT and seats on the boards of @Twitter, @Lazard, @gavi and @AIIB_Official. Buhari’s minister of finance went to a London Polytechnic, seats atop a recessed economy and is accused of forgery. Now tell me who‘s CLUELESS between them? — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) July 20, 2018

He also compared some former ministers under Jonathan and the ones under Buhari.