Reno Omokri compares Okonjo-Iweala and Kemi Adeosun – reveals why Nigeria is in recession

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide has made a comparison between some former ministers and the present ones.

Omokri, a former aide to former president Goodluck Jonathan took a swipe at the present administration and its ministers.

The author in a twitter post yesterday analysed why Nigeria is in recession.

Comparing former minister of finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and the present finance minister, Kemi Adeosun, Omokri says it is very clear why Nigeria is in a terrible economic state.

While Okonjo-Iweala, nearly appointed into the board of Twitter, bagged her PhD from MIT – Adeosun is a polytechnic holder with nothing to show for it.

He wrote

He also compared some former ministers under Jonathan and the ones under Buhari.


