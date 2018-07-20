Reno Omokri compares Okonjo-Iweala and Kemi Adeosun – reveals why Nigeria is in recession

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide has made a comparison between some former ministers and the present ones.
Omokri, a former aide to former president Goodluck Jonathan took a swipe at the present administration and its ministers.
The author in a twitter post yesterday analysed why Nigeria is in recession.
Comparing former minister of finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and the present finance minister, Kemi Adeosun, Omokri says it is very clear why Nigeria is in a terrible economic state.
While Okonjo-Iweala, nearly appointed into the board of Twitter, bagged her PhD from MIT – Adeosun is a polytechnic holder with nothing to show for it.
He wrote
Jonathan’s minister for finance got a PhD from @MIT and seats on the boards of @Twitter, @Lazard, @gavi and @AIIB_Official. Buhari’s minister of finance went to a London Polytechnic, seats atop a recessed economy and is accused of forgery. Now tell me who‘s CLUELESS between them?
— Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) July 20, 2018
He also compared some former ministers under Jonathan and the ones under Buhari.
Just compare the people in this photograph to understand why Nigeria’s economy went into recession, why the Naira under @MBuhari is worth just half what it was worth under @GEJonathan and why you are paying more for petrol while the government is paying more for fuel subsidy! pic.twitter.com/6NDmQCGEnt
— Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) July 20, 2018