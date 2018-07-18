Politics, Trending

Reno Omokri predicts what Ekiti state will be like under Fayemi

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP member and former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has predicted what Ekiti state will experience under Kayode Fayemi, the incoming governor.

Omokri, who was an aide for former president Goodluck Jonathan said four thongs will happen under Fayami’s rule as governor.

The author listed them as follow: 1. Ekiti’s situation will deteriorate 2. Fayemi wont accept responsibility 3. Fayemi will blame Fayose 4. When Ekiti people reminisce for Fayose’s days, Fayemi will remind them of the ‘rot’ he met.

Omokri said this via his Twitter handle on Tuesday after a follower asked him what Ayodele Fayose, out-going Ekiti state governor do, in his terms as governor.

Mr Omokri wrote:


