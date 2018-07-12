Trending

Reno Omokri reacts to “Small girl big God” debate

The spokesperson to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has waded into the ongoing debate on the efficacy and explanation surrounding the “Small girl Big God” trend.

In a single tweets, Reno Omokri who is also a lawyer, author and a pastor, shared his thoughts.

Check out the tweet here;

“Before boasting on social media that you’re a “#SmallGirlWithaBig God” make sure you really have a big God and not a big boy boyfriend or Sugar Daddy. No matter the soin, a small girl with a big boy boyfriend or Sugardadd remains a member of the oldest proffession”


