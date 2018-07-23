Reports Of Violence Trail Mayorkun’s Ibadan Concert As Davido’s Bouncer Fights

According to reports, DMW crew member, Mayorkun’s concert which held on Saturday, July 21, at the Palms Mall, Ibadan, was marred by cases of violence and reckless sexual intercourses by his fans.

According to further reports, an invited journalist attached to NostoryTV was mercilessly beaten by Davido’s bodyguard and had to be rushed to University College Hospital (UCH) to be revived.

It was gathered that the journalist had approached Davido for an interview, but with just few steps to getting to where the singer was, the journalist was dragged by his bodyguard and punched, before being beaten till he lost consciousness, even with his evident access tag.

The victim was said to have been revived at UCH, but he had his equipment damaged and was left with a swollen face.

Contrary to the reports above, a source told us that the journalist had sneaked in to make a video of Davido without relating his mission to the bouncers who decided to throw him out.

Our source, however, confirmed that the event was extremely crowded and there is every possibility that the fans misbehaved.