Residents go wild as Fayose makes first public appearance since Saturday’s election

Ayodele Fayose has made his first public appearance since the Governorship election that held last Saturday in Ekiti.

Residents of the state went wild immediately they saw him walking with a collar around his neck.

See Video below:

The candidate Fayose supported, Olusola Eleka of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), lost the election to the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kayode Fayemi.

The Ekiti election is said to have been marred by irregularities, according to a coalition of foreign and domestic observers.

Addressing newsmen on behalf of the domestic observers, Gabriel Nwambu, of the Centre for Credible Leadership and Citizens Awareness, Abuja, said, “The exercise witnessed a high level of unprecedented electoral related challenges and such abuse will remain contentious until justice prevails, especially in the areas of cash inducement, arrests of political stalwarts by security agents and snatching of electoral materials by political thugs, among other abuses.

“Party agents had huge cash and were close to voting points. Security agents were indifferent to cash inducement of voters. The whole process falls short of the compliance with international best standards.”

