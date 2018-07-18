Entertainment, Gossip, News

Residents go wild as Fayose makes first public appearance since Saturday’s election

Ayodele Fayose has made his first public appearance since the Governorship election that held last Saturday in Ekiti.

Residents of the state went wild immediately they saw him walking with a collar around his neck.

See Video below:

The candidate Fayose supported, Olusola Eleka of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), lost the election to the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kayode Fayemi.

The Ekiti election is said to have been marred by irregularities, according to a coalition of foreign and domestic observers.

Addressing newsmen on behalf of the domestic observers, Gabriel Nwambu, of the Centre for Credible Leadership and Citizens Awareness, Abuja, said, “The exercise witnessed a high level of unprecedented electoral related challenges and such abuse will remain contentious until justice prevails, especially in the areas of cash inducement, arrests of political stalwarts by security agents and snatching of electoral materials by political thugs, among other abuses.

“Party agents had huge cash and were close to voting points. Security agents were indifferent to cash inducement of voters. The whole process falls short of the compliance with international best standards.”

Leave a Comment…

comments

Place Targeted Ads On Information Nigeria With Just 30,000 Naira, Watch Your Business Grow!

Get More Customers, Place Targeted Ads on Information Nigeria From Just 30,000 Naira

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details


Tags

You may also like

Fake Doctor carries out surgical operations on Patients

Chika Ike reveals she was rejected from birth by her father because he didn’t want a girl

Lady mocks men who hates homosexuality but get aroused when they see Lesbians kiss

Lady hangs herself in front of her daughter after her partner refused to take her out with him

Kendall and Kylie Jenner stun fans with beautiful selfie (Photos)

Onyeka Onwenu cries for the release of Leah Sharibu

Tonto Dikeh warns Parents to watch their Children more during this holiday season

This upcoming Actress boasts of having the longest and most tantalizing Nipples ever

Ekiti Governor-Elect, Fayemi given certificate of return by INEC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *