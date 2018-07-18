Metro News, Trending

Residents Hail Fayose as he walks the street of Ado-Ekiti after election

Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state yesterday stepped out in public, first times since after the gubernatorial election in the state took place.
Fayose’s candidate in the election, Ekiti state Deputy governor Olusola Eleka lost at the polls against All Progressives Congress, APC candidate, Kayode fayemi.

In the video, Fayose who was paying a visit to the Ewi of Ado Ekiti is seen wearing a cervical collar on an all black outfit.

Many Ado Ekiti residents are seen hailing and running after the governor as he made his way to the place. Some Fayose supporters are of the view that Ekiti people love Fayose – Hence the reason why they were chanting his name and running after him.

See video

However, some Nigerians are of a contrary belief, as they argue that Nigerians will hail any politician that walks by, even if it was Abacha.

See reactions


