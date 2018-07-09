Residents Worship In Their Burnt Church After Plateau Massacre

Some residents in Kakuruk area of Plateau state, decided to worship in their church which was burnt down during the recent attack by suspected Fulani Herdsmen. The attack which happened last month in several villages in Barkin Ladi, Mangu and Riyom local government areas of Plateau State – saw over 120 people dead and over 200 others seriously injured.

Facebook user Henry Daniel Bago who attended the burnt church along with others – shared the below words.

THE SEED IS BURIED TO THE GROUND AGAIN.

This is kakuruk, COCIN RCC Gashish (Rcc headquarters) Plateau state

The fire was still burning when the people of God remembered the sabbath day by coming together in unity to serve the Lord (Sunday service 1/7/2018) as if everything is ok.

neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all cre­a­tion, will be able to sep­a­rate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord.

Do any of the worthless idols of the nations bring rain? Do the skies themselves send down showers? No, it is you, Lord our God. Therefore our hope is in you, for you are the one who does all this. Jer 14: 22..

-NationalHelm