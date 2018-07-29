Entertainment, Gossip

Retired porn star’s breast deflated after it was hit by a hockey ball

Porn Star cum sports presenter Mia Khalifa is undergoing surgery after her left boob was left “deflated” after being struck by a hockey puck.

The porn star’s breast was smashed with a six-ounce disk while watching a Stanley Cup Play-Off.

And the West Ham fan has revealed she now has to go under the knife at the start of next year to fix her breast.

The American-Lebanese beauty told the Daily Star:

“I was sitting behind the glass during a game, and it came shooting over the glass and it caught me so off guard and I had no idea it was coming.

“I grabbed my chest and I didn’t want to let go, because I felt like if I did let go blood was going to be everywhere.

“I got to take it home, it was the single greatest souvenir any hockey fan can get: a game-used puck that comes at you and hits you.

“They’re really heavy, it’s pure rubber, they go at about 80mph. My left breast is slightly deflated now and I will be getting it fixed next year.”

However Khalifa, who was once voted PornHub’s most-watched actress back in her adult entertainment heyday, insists the blow was not the most painful experience of her life.

“But the good news is, I got a game used puck from a Capitals Stanley cup playoff game. Worth it.”

