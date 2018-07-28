Metro News, Trending

Revealed! ‘Dancing’ senator Ademola Adeleke does not have a certificate

A new shocking report has emerged of Senator Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke’s cerifcate scandal.

According to Icrnigeria.org, the Osun state PDP gubernatorial candidate, does not have the West African School Certificate and he did not graduate from Jacksonville State University (JSU) in the United States, as he claimed.

The report claims the authorities of Jacksonville University in Alabama, United States have confirmed that although Adeleke enrolled for a programme in the school, he did not finish and as such wasn’t awarded any degree.

ICIR was told this by Buffy Lockette, the Director of Public Relations at the university, in response to a mailed enquiry.

“Your request was forwarded to me,” started Lockette. “According to our records, he attended JSU but did not graduate. I cannot provide any additional information. Perhaps you can learn more at http://www.studentclearinghouse.org.”

When The ICIR checked the West African Examination Council’s website to view Adeleke’s O’ level result using examination number 19645/149 as circulated, the site replied, “result not available for this candidate in the specified year and exams diet”. The Council’s online result verification portal, which claims to contain data from 1980 to 2018, was also consulted with the same details. The result was brief: “candidate does not exist”.

